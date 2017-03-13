Free Community Classes

Other topics will include landscaping with water ponds, rare plants-pure seeds, plate flowers and totems for the garden, planting and landscaping with native species, pottery for beginners, composting, salves and tinctures, introduction to the strong Alaskan (fitness), emergency energy (rocket stove construction), fermentation, biochar, seed starting, and greenhouse heat – extending the growing season. Most classes will run one to two hours at the Delta district Extension office and at the Delta Career Advancement Center. See the full schedule at www.uaf.edu/ces.

Instructors will include Extension agents and staff, representatives of the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District and other enthusiasts. Seating is limited so please be sure to register by calling Christy Roden or Phil Kaspari at 907-895-4215 or stop by the office in the Jarvis Office Center. The registration deadline is March 23. Some classes may be cancelled if not enough people sign up.

Watch the Delta News Web for more details on dates and times.