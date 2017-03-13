Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee Agenda

The Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee will meet at the Delta Junction City Hall Conference Room on March 22, 2017 at 6:30 pm.



CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC

CORRESPONDENCE

o Any

o AnyNEW BUSINESS

o ADF&G Staff Updates

o Rex Trail Informational Presentation; Adam Leland, DNR

Other Dates and Deadlines:

State:

March 18-21, 2017 BOG Meeting; Unit 11, 12, 13 Moose & Caribou

Comment Deadline March 3, 2017 Next Delta Advisory Committee Meeting is scheduled for April 19, 2017 Nissa Pilcher

