Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee Agenda

The Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee will meet at the Delta Junction City Hall Conference Room on March 22, 2017 at 6:30 pm.

Agenda
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC
CORRESPONDENCE
o Any

OLD BUSINESS
o AnyNEW BUSINESS
o ADF&G Staff Updates
o Rex Trail Informational Presentation; Adam Leland, DNR

ADJOURN
________________________________________
Other Dates and Deadlines:
State:
March 18-21, 2017 BOG Meeting; Unit 11, 12, 13 Moose & Caribou
Comment Deadline March 3, 2017

Next Delta Advisory Committee Meeting is scheduled for April 19, 2017

Nissa Pilcher
Department of Fish and Game
Board Support Section

