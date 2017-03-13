Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee Agenda

The Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee will meet at the Delta Junction City Hall Conference Room on March 22, 2017 at 6:30 pm.
Agenda
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC
CORRESPONDENCE
o Any
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC
CORRESPONDENCE
o Any
OLD BUSINESS
o AnyNEW BUSINESS
o ADF&G Staff Updates
o Rex Trail Informational Presentation; Adam Leland, DNR
o AnyNEW BUSINESS
o ADF&G Staff Updates
o Rex Trail Informational Presentation; Adam Leland, DNR
ADJOURN
________________________________________
Other Dates and Deadlines:
State:
March 18-21, 2017 BOG Meeting; Unit 11, 12, 13 Moose & Caribou
Comment Deadline March 3, 2017
________________________________________
Other Dates and Deadlines:
State:
March 18-21, 2017 BOG Meeting; Unit 11, 12, 13 Moose & Caribou
Comment Deadline March 3, 2017
Next Delta Advisory Committee Meeting is scheduled for April 19, 2017
Nissa Pilcher
Department of Fish and Game
Board Support Section
Department of Fish and Game
Board Support Section
Leave a Reply