Planning Will Help You See Green in Retirement

By Robin Schmidt

Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in Alaska

Social Security has been a cornerstone of financial security for over 80 years. As you might already know, a lifetime of measured discipline can ensure a comfortable retirement. Social Security can help you plan, save, and see plenty of green in your golden years.

Social Security is part of the retirement plan of almost every American worker. If you are among the 96 percent of workers in the United States covered under Social Security, it is helpful to know how much your future benefit may be.

Social Security determines your benefit amount based on how much you earned during your working career. Higher lifetime earnings result in higher benefits. If there were some years you didn’t work or had low earnings, your benefit amount may be lower than if you worked steadily.

How do you know what your retirement benefits might be so you can plan? Create a safe and secure my Social Security account to view estimates of your future retirement, disability, and survivors benefits. Visit www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount and create your account today.

Social Security benefits can help secure your today and tomorrow, but many people will need more retirement income. Saving for retirement is key. You might also have a pension or 401k. Combining as many savings resources will mean more income when you retire.

Your personal my Social Security account continues to benefit you once you file for benefits and beyond. Use your account to check the status of your application and, once you are receiving benefits, use your account to manage them. For example, you can start or change your direct deposit, change your address and phone number, get proof of benefits, and much more—online and at your convenience. Learn about all the great advantages of having your own my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Social Security puts you in control. Visit www.socialsecurity.gov regularly to access the ever-evolving tools and information we provide.