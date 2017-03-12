Pinching Pennies ~ Rules of Thumb

Credit keeps charging focused on the fact that continued credit use can add 20 percent to the total bill. When consumers received this message, they carried balances of $102 less than those who were not exposed to the message.

These rules of thumb did make a difference in the consumers’ financial well-being. Since this is America Saves Week, I’d like to challenge you to follow these two simple rules of thumb. If the bill is less than $20, don’t charge it. Either pay it outright, or skip the expenditure completely. The second rule of thumb that credit keeps charging, is a simple reminder of the basis of the credit industry. You are paying for the privilege of using money that you don’t have.