Heavy Snowfall

If you have a septic system, make sure that the top of your vent pipe is not plugged with snow, to prevent sewer gas backing up. It usually is PVC or ABS plastic 2-inch piping that should extend at least 3 feet from the roof. If the pipe is clogged, pouring just a bit hot water down the pipe will not hurt and will help clear the ice or frost.

Be careful of tapping the pipe from ground level with a long telescoping painting pole or snow rake as you do not want to loosen the mastic, rubber boot or flashing where the pipe enters the roof. Leaks could then develop. It is also possible to get “in wall’ type of units that can be put in right behind the drywall of your toilet and use interior air for the pressure differential and sewer gas control.