2017 Delta Elementary School Science Fair

If you are a participant, please remember that the completed projects are to be brought in after school on Wednesday the 15th (3:30-5:00) and set up. If you can’t make it at that time or if you have any other questions, please contact DES and ask for Milt Hooton or Bill Johnson. You can also email mhooton@dgsd.us. Projects will be judged on Thursday during the school day. Each one will be judged three times by three different judges and results will be available on Thursday evening at the public viewing. We would like all participants to be at the public viewing to tell everyone about their projects.

If you are a judge, thank you so much in advance! Please be at the DES gym at 9:30 am on Thursday the 16th. We will have some coffee and treats for you and a short info session then we will get to it

If you are a local business or organization who would like to sponsor a project that pertains to your field with a special award, please let us know! We would like you to give out those awards at the public showing on Thursday night, but if you can’t make it, we can give it out anytime during the day or you can drop something off and we can give it to them. Our goal is to shower these little scientists with praise and get them excited about learning science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).