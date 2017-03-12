2017 Delta Elementary School Science Fair

The Delta Elementary School science fair is approaching soon. So far we have over 50 entries! The public viewing will be Thursday March 16th at 5:30pm and it will run through 7:00pm. Please come out and support our little scientists. They are very excited about this event and are working hard. All are welcome. We would love to see the entire community come out.
If you are a participant, please remember that the completed projects are to be brought in after school on Wednesday the 15th (3:30-5:00) and set up. If you can’t make it at that time or if you have any other questions, please contact DES and ask for Milt Hooton or Bill Johnson. You can also email mhooton@dgsd.us. Projects will be judged on Thursday during the school day. Each one will be judged three times by three different judges and results will be available on Thursday evening at the public viewing. We would like all participants to be at the public viewing to tell everyone about their projects.
If you are a judge, thank you so much in advance! Please be at the DES gym at 9:30 am on Thursday the 16th. We will have some coffee and treats for you and a short info session then we will get to it
