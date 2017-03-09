U.S. Army Alaska unit deployment ceremonies

HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Fort Wainwright will host ceremonies for two deploying units Friday, March 10.
The 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, part of the U.S. Army Alaska Aviation Task Force will case its colors Friday at 9 a.m. in Hangar 4 in a traditional military ceremony that represents the unit’s preparedness to move into a new theater of operations.
The 1-52nd is deploying approximately 300 soldiers and aircraft along with the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., to Afghanistan where they will conduct helicopter-borne operations to assist and train Afghan security forces to help improve their fledgling helicopter force.
The deployment is a regular rotation of troops, replacing the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, which has been conducting a variety of attack, assault and medical evacuation operations in eastern Afghanistan.
The 574th Composite Supply Company, part of USARAK’s 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, will case its colors Friday at 1 p.m. in Fort Wainwright’s Supply Support Warehouse.
The 574th CSC is deploying about 160 soldiers from Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The unit’s focus is usually on transporting fuel, purifying water and performing warehouse duties.
This will be the sixth deployment for Capt. Charles Rufus, who took command of the 574th CSC, in November 2016.
“I’m excited to be going on this deployment,” Rufus said. “We have a lot of new soldiers in the unit and I believe this will strengthen them. These Soldiers will have the opportunity to do their job outside of Alaska, and they will grow because of it.”
John Pennell
Public Affairs Office
United States Army Alaska
Public Affairs Office
United States Army Alaska
Leave a Reply