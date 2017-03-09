Tax Preparation

I’ve been using Credit Karma to keep up with my credit score and now I see that it has a brand new tax section. It is free to everyone, regardless of income. The financial services company has a complete list on the front page of all the forms and schedules you can use.

If you are like me and want someone to help you file your taxes, there are also options for you. We have IRS-certified volunteers who will help you do your taxes here in the community. The Tax-Aide program is available at the Fairbanks Senior Center by appointment. Call 452-1735 to set up an appointment. There will also be Tax-Aide volunteers available at the Noel Wien Library Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. Their services are free as long as your income falls under the $64,000 level.