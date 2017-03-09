Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Presentation

1. Delta/Greely Homeschool Battle of the Books Teams

F. Public Comment

1. Board Policy 9323

G. Adoption of Agenda

1. Adoption of Agenda – All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.

2. Reading of the Board Mission Statement – The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities

to become a responsible and productive member of society.

H. Consent Agenda

1. Approve Minutes from February 16, 2017 School Board Meeting

2. Approve Minutes from March 2, 2017 Special Business Meeting

I. Correspondence to and from the Board

J. Financial Report

1. Financial Report

K. Information Items

1. Superintendent’s Report

2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report

3. President’s Report

4. Military Representative Report

5. Student Representative Report

6. Principals’ Report

L. Action Items

1. 2nd Reading/Approval of Policies 5118, 5121,5123, 5125.3, 5126, 5127, 5141, 5141.22, 5141.3, 5141.41, 5141.51,

5142,5145

2. Redesignation of DHS Weatherization funds

3. Related Service Provider Contracts for FY 18

M. Discussion of Future Meetings

1. School Board Work Session April 6, 2017

2. School Board Business Meeting April 20, 2017

N. Public Comment

0. Comments from the Board

P. Adjournment

2017- 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going Implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

BOARD MEMBERS:Richard Mauer, PresidentDana Mock, Vice PresidentEileen Herman, TreasurerBarbara Parker, ClerkRebecca WilburnFlower ColeEileen WilliamsJoseph Mock, Student RepresentativeLTC Detrice Mosby, Military Representative