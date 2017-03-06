School News

Delta Elementary School
8 – 2:30 – 6:30
9 – 8:30 – 11:30am
Schedules have been sent home with students
Delta High School
8 – 2:30 – 6:00pm
9 – 8:30 – 12:00pm
Walk-in visits with teachers are available or parents may call the high school office at 895-4460 to schedule appointments with their child’s teachers.
8 – 2:30 – 6:00pm
9 – 8:30 – 12:00pm
Walk-in visits with teachers are available or parents may call the high school office at 895-4460 to schedule appointments with their child’s teachers.
Wednesday -Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Graham Crackers, Jello Cup, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Graham Crackers, Jello Cup, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Jello Cup, Milk
9-11 – Aurora Conference Regional Basketball Tournament @ Delta
Click on any poster for enlargements
xxxxx
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply