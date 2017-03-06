FDA Presents Vanya and Sonia, and Masha and Spike

Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home and they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha. Cited as “…deliriously funny” by the New York Times, and USA Today published: “In its own deliciously madcap way, this work offers some keen insights into the challenges and agonies of twenty-first century life. It is a full-on comedy!”

By Christopher Durang

Directed by Peggy Ferguson

March 24 – April 9

