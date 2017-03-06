Alaska State Troopers Seeking New Members for a Search & Rescue Team

The Delta Junction Alaska State Troopers are recruiting for Search and Rescue (SAR) team member’s to assist with local search and rescue efforts.
If you have a special skill (mountaineering etc.), outdoor experience, experience with ATV’s, boats or Snowmachines you are highly encouraged to apply. These positions are strictly on a volunteer status and are not paid positions.
The team will be conducting training once every three months.
If interested please stop by the local Delta Trooper Post and fill out an application. For more information call (907)895-4344.
