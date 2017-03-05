Your Contributions Make Our Nation Stronger

At first, seeing taxes taken out of your paycheck can be a little disappointing. However, you can take pride in knowing that you are making an important impact each week when you contribute to Social Security. Understanding how important your contribution is takes some of the sting away because your taxes are helping millions of Americans — and protecting you and your family for life — as well as wounded warriors, the chronically ill, and the disabled.



If you'd like to learn a little more about Social Security and exactly what you're building up for yourself by paying Social Security taxes, take a look at our online booklet, How You Earn Credits, at If you have a friend who lost a parent when they were a child, they probably got Social Security survivors benefits. Social Security helps by providing income for the families of workers who die. In fact, 98 of every 100 children could get benefits if a working parent dies. Social Security pays more benefits to children than any other federal program. You can learn more at www.socialsecurity.gov/survivors. Do you prefer videos to reading? Check out webinar, "Social Security 101: What's in it for me?" The webinar explains what you need to know about Social Security. You can find it at www.socialsecurity.gov/multimedia/webinars/social_security_101.html as well as on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hkLaBiavqQ You can also learn more at www.socialsecurity.gov Be warned: if an employer offers to pay you "under the table," you should refuse. It is against the law. They may try to sell it as a benefit to you since you get a few extra dollars in your pay, but you're really only allowing the employer to cheat you out of your Social Security credits.If you'd like to learn a little more about Social Security and exactly what you're building up for yourself by paying Social Security taxes, take a look at our online booklet, How You Earn Credits, at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/10072.html By law, employers must withhold Social Security taxes from a worker's paycheck. While usually referred to as "Social Security taxes" or "FICA" on an employee's pay statement, "FICA" stands for Federal Insurance Contributions Act, a reference to the original Social Security Act. In some cases, you will see "OASDI" which stands for Old Age Survivors Disability Insurance.