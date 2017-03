Your Contributions Make Our Nation Stronger

Because you may be a long way from retirement, you might have a tough time seeing the value of benefit payments that could be many decades in the future. However, keep in mind that the Social Security taxes you’re paying can provide valuable disability or survivors’ benefits now in the event the unexpected happens. Studies show that of today’s 20-year-olds, about one in four become disabled, and about one in eight will die, before reaching retirement.



If you'd like to learn a little more about Social Security and exactly what you're building up for yourself by paying Social Security taxes, take a look at our online booklet, How You Earn Credits, at If you have a friend who lost a parent when they were a child, they probably got Social Security survivors benefits. Social Security helps by providing income for the families of workers who die. In fact, 98 of every 100 children could get benefits if a working parent dies. Social Security pays more benefits to children than any other federal program. You can learn more at www.socialsecurity.gov/survivors. Do you prefer videos to reading? Check out webinar, "Social Security 101: What's in it for me?" The webinar explains what you need to know about Social Security. You can find it at www.socialsecurity.gov/multimedia/webinars/social_security_101.html as well as on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hkLaBiavqQ You can also learn more at www.socialsecurity.gov Be warned: if an employer offers to pay you "under the table," you should refuse. It is against the law. They may try to sell it as a benefit to you since you get a few extra dollars in your pay, but you're really only allowing the employer to cheat you out of your Social Security credits.