Relay for Life BUNCO Night

The banquet room of the Steakhouse was alive with cries of “BUNCO!” as the Delta Junction Relay for Life held their first fundraiser of the season with a community BUNCO game. In addition, Whit Aillaud, Sam Vose and Ryan Schneider modeled some racy aprons created by local seamstress Sandi Schultz. In exchange for $5 a participant was given a ticket for a chance to win one of the aprons. It was a thrilling 5 minute competition as each model attempted to sell the most tickets to earn the title of BUNCO King. Sam eeked out a victory over his two rivals claiming the honor.

Mark your calendar to join the Relay for Life of Delta Junction on May 20th from noon to midnight at the Fairgrounds. Click here to sign up. Delta Relay for Life thanks the Alaska Steakhouse for their generous donation of their banquet room and a server for the evening. Thank you to everyone for ensuring the success of this event!

Photos Courtesy Gary Cooper