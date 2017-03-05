header1

Photo of the day March 6

From left to right: Sam Vose, Whit Aillaud, Ryan Schneider

The banquet room of the Steakhouse was alive with cries of “BUNCO!” as the Delta Junction Relay for Life held their first fundraiser of the season with a community BUNCO game. In addition, Whit Aillaud, Sam Vose and Ryan Schneider modeled some racy aprons created by local seamstress Sandi Schultz.  In exchange for $5 a participant was given a ticket for a chance to win one of the aprons.  It was a thrilling 5 minute competition as each model attempted to sell the most tickets to earn the title of BUNCO King.  Sam eeked out a victory over his two rivals claiming the honor.
Photos Courtesy Gary Cooper and text submitted by Cindy Lou Aillaud

