Photo of the day March 6

The banquet room of the Steakhouse was alive with cries of “BUNCO!” as the Delta Junction Relay for Life held their first fundraiser of the season with a community BUNCO game. In addition, Whit Aillaud, Sam Vose and Ryan Schneider modeled some racy aprons created by local seamstress Sandi Schultz. In exchange for $5 a participant was given a ticket for a chance to win one of the aprons. It was a thrilling 5 minute competition as each model attempted to sell the most tickets to earn the title of BUNCO King. Sam eeked out a victory over his two rivals claiming the honor.

Photos Courtesy Gary Cooper and text submitted by Cindy Lou Aillaud

