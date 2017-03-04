School News

Monday – BBQ Chicken Sub, Potato Tots, Corn, Applesauce, Milk
Monday – BBQ Chicken Sub on WW Bun, Cooked Carrots, Salad Bar, Cinnamon Graham Crackers, Applesauce, Orange, Milk
Tuesday – Chicken Enchiladas w/Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomato Black Olives & Salsa, Salad Bar, Refried Beans, Canned Pears, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Jello Cup, Milk
9-11 – TBA, Regional Tournament @ Delta
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
