Interior Alaska Pharmacy Opening March 13

Cross Road Health Ministries is pleased to announce the opening of the Interior Alaska Pharmacy on March 13. The new pharmacy is located at 2730 Alaska Highway in the Interior Alaska Medical Clinic. Dr. Lonnie Owens Pharm D, the new pharmacist has been working with us for a few months getting things ready and we’d love for you to come and meet him. A grand opening celebration is being planned in a few weeks when the weather is nicer (tentatively planned for April 8).
The pharmacy has been talked about by Cross Road for a couple years since we were invited to help meet health care needs in the area. The pharmacy was the first thing Cross Road had hoped to open while waiting on a possible clinic grant. Cross Road had to quickly change priorities when the clinic grant was received after the typical grant cycle had ended. After two years and with the Interior Alaska Medical Clinic stabilizing financially, it seems to be feasible at this time to move forward with the pharmacy.
The Interior Alaska Pharmacy is a full service retail pharmacy. Prescriptions from other providers and clinics may be filled here. Another service available to qualifying patients of Interior Alaska Medical Clinic is 340B special pricing. Talk with Dr. Lonnie to see if you qualify!
Over the last 3 years, the Interior Alaska Hospital Foundation has held numerous fundraisers for the pharmacy. We thank those who donated to that group as they were able to use the money raised to purchase shelving for the pharmacy. Checks made out directly to Cross Road were also used to help pay for start-up supplies. We appreciate those who have made an effort to help us get this pharmacy running for the community. As a not-for-profit organization, needs always overwhelm our funds. We appreciate those who have helped make this pharmacy possible!
It takes quite a while to get all the paperwork back from the state and companies, but the pharmacy is currently able to accept Medicaid, Medicare, Tricare, and many other insurances. The pharmacy is starting with a supply of more common medications. If you need something that isn’t in stock, medications can generally be ordered within 48 hours. Please talk to Dr. Lonnie if there are medications that you need regularly or if you have an insurance carrier that is not covered at this point. We want to do our best to help this pharmacy meet the needs of the community! Pharmacy hours will be Monday to Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm. If you have questions about the pharmacy, call Dr. Lonnie at the pharmacy at 895-6244.
