Interior Alaska Pharmacy Opening March 13

The Interior Alaska Pharmacy is a full service retail pharmacy. Prescriptions from other providers and clinics may be filled here. Another service available to qualifying patients of Interior Alaska Medical Clinic is 340B special pricing. Talk with Dr. Lonnie to see if you qualify!

Over the last 3 years, the Interior Alaska Hospital Foundation has held numerous fundraisers for the pharmacy. We thank those who donated to that group as they were able to use the money raised to purchase shelving for the pharmacy. Checks made out directly to Cross Road were also used to help pay for start-up supplies. We appreciate those who have made an effort to help us get this pharmacy running for the community. As a not-for-profit organization, needs always overwhelm our funds. We appreciate those who have helped make this pharmacy possible!