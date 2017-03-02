GCI’s Channel 907 to air live coverage of Iditarod start and finish

Programming includes exclusive action from official race broadcaster
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—GCI’s Channel 907 is the place to watch all the 2017 Iditarod action, including the Ceremonial Start live from Anchorage on Saturday, Monday’s Race Restart in Fairbanks and a live broadcast of the race finish from Nome. As an official broadcaster of the race, Channel 907 will have exclusive “in-the-chute” access at the start, as well as the first look at the Iditarod 2017 champion from the finish line, providing Alaskans statewide with the best view of all the action.
In addition to broadcasting the race live, the events will be available on GCI On Demand.
Channel 907 Iditarod coverage:
Ceremonial Start broadcast live from Anchorage
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The coverage will include a half-hour pre-show and commentary on each of the mushers. The show will be hosted by Root Sports’ play-by-play announcer and NBC Sports Network host Greg Heister; KTVA Sports Director Dave Goldman; and Iditarod Insider Bruce Lee.
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The coverage will be hosted by KTVA Sports Director Dave Goldman and former Iditarod musher Bryan Bearss.
March TBD—Race finish broadcast live from Nome
