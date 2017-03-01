Timely Tips Part II

Last week I began a list of Disaster Prep tips that are quick little things we can do, but can have a huge impact in case of disaster. Thorough, comprehensive disaster preparedness can take significant amounts of time, but these tips will save you a ton of grief when the time comes. If you missed the first installment, you may either check last week’s column or visit my blog in a couple of weeks.
Tip #13 Make a list of all prescription medications, including dosages. Keep the list in your wallet or purse and a copy in your emergency kit.
Tip #14 Take digital photos of every room in your house. Make a video if you have the capability and spend five minutes in every room. This will facilitate any after the fact insurance claims.
Tip # 15 Write down your insurance policy numbers and your agent’s phone number. Also place them in your wallet or purse and a copy in your emergency kit.
Tip #16 Add $1.00 per week ($5.00 if you can afford it) to your emergency cash fund. Remember ATMS and credit card systems will be useless if the power grid goes down.
Tip #17 Make digital copies of your important documents and store them on a flash drive.
Tip #18 Make a backup copy of the data on your hard drive and store at a friend’s house or a safe deposit box.
Tip #19 Locate a source of water outside your home such as a lake, pond or stream
Tip #20 Learn to cook a pot of rice.
Tip #21 Download free prepping, survival and homesteading e-books from Amazon as they become available. Check the Backdoor Survival facebook page for almost daily announcements of books that are currently available–often for just a day or two.
Tip #22 Call (800-480-2520) or email FEMA (fema-publications-warehouse@fema.gov) to order a free copy of their excellent book “Are You Ready Guide to Preparedness”.
Tip #23 Practice starting a fire using dryer lint or a cotton ball tinged with petroleum jelly using a flint and steel.
Tip #24 Sow some seeds, fruits and veggies, that is.
There you go. Two dozen, five-minute ideas that will get you started on your disaster preparedness plan. None of these ideas will break your bank, nor do they require a high skill level in the art of disaster preparedness. Good luck. As always send your questions and comments to disasterprep.dave@gmail.com. Previous columns are available on my blog at www.disasterprepdave.blogspot.com. Dave Robinson is the Postmaster in Bandon, Oregon, and the author of “Disaster Prep For The Rest Of Us,” available on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble and other online booksellers.
