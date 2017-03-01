Timely Tips Part II

Tip #24 Sow some seeds, fruits and veggies, that is.

There you go. Two dozen, five-minute ideas that will get you started on your disaster preparedness plan. None of these ideas will break your bank, nor do they require a high skill level in the art of disaster preparedness. Good luck. As always send your questions and comments to disasterprep.dave@gmail.com. Previous columns are available on my blog at www.disasterprepdave.blogspot.com. Dave Robinson is the Postmaster in Bandon, Oregon, and the author of “Disaster Prep For The Rest Of Us,” available on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble and other online booksellers.