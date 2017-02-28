Obituary ~ Carol Watkins

Carol Watkins November 24, 1946 – February 26, 2017
Carol Watkins, age 70 and long time resident of Delta Junction, passed away in her home on Sunday February 26th 2017 following a long courageous battle with illness.
Carol was born in Connecticut where she lived until she joined the Navy to be a photographer. She had a love for the process of capturing a moment of time on film. Her Naval career took her all over the world for many adventures. She worked with Atlantic Fleet Combat Camera Teams. She was known to fast rope out of helicopters. She participated in Contraband Interdictions at Sea and spent the bulk of her career capturing and documenting history. She was a phenomenal photographer and sincerely loved what she did. She saw beauty everywhere she looked and was a master in sharing it with others through the lens of her many cameras.
After retiring from the Navy she and her husband chose to make Alaska their home. She lived there over 20 years and spent some of the happiest days of her life there with him. They are a couple that made a wonderful life together and complimented one another perfectly. He is a loving husband who treasured every day they spent together.
Carol was a kind, smart, funny and very warm person. She left a little bit of sunshine every where she went and touched many people’s lives in a positive way.
Carol was also a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was very giving and always offered love and support to her family.
Carol is survived by her loving Husband, Gus Watkins. Her Daughter and Son-in-Law, AnnMarie and Cory Bryant. Her Grandchildren, David Bryant, Tyler Bryant, Daniel Bryant and Hannah Bryant. Her great Grandchildren, Aurora Bryant and Dalton Butler and her Mother, Marie Nowack.
She was preceded in death by her Father Herbert Nowack and brother Paul Nowack.
Carol loved animals so we ask in lieu of flowers that any donations or gifts be made to an animal organization of your choice.
Comments
Pam Dunklebarger says
Carol will be missed by our community. I really enjoyed the chats and the laughter we shared over the years. Her photography was always something to smile about. She loved her community and attended all the events. She shared so many photos with the Delta News Web over the years. When her illness was starting to get the best of her, she would still send me photos from her archives and I enjoyed sharing them.
I want to thank AnnMarie, her daughter, for sending a handful of her photos. I will be sharing those in the days to come. You may be gone from us in the physical, but your spirit and your kind heart will always remain with us. You were a true friend to everyone you came in contact with. YOU WILL BE MISSED! It was a great honor to know such a great woman. – Pam D.