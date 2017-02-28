Obituary ~ Carol Watkins

Carol Watkins, age 70 and long time resident of Delta Junction, passed away in her home on Sunday February 26th 2017 following a long courageous battle with illness.

Carol was born in Connecticut where she lived until she joined the Navy to be a photographer. She had a love for the process of capturing a moment of time on film. Her Naval career took her all over the world for many adventures. She worked with Atlantic Fleet Combat Camera Teams. She was known to fast rope out of helicopters. She participated in Contraband Interdictions at Sea and spent the bulk of her career capturing and documenting history. She was a phenomenal photographer and sincerely loved what she did. She saw beauty everywhere she looked and was a master in sharing it with others through the lens of her many cameras.