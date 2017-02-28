Celebrate the Sun ~ Family Fun Event

Celebrate the Sun

Celebrate the sun Saturday, March 11, 12-3pm

Location: Quartz Lake State Recreation Site, Alaska State Parks

Come enjoy a fun day in the park. Check in at Quartz Lake Pavilion by the boat dock for a schedule of events. Join us for a chance to win a handmade trappers hat (compliments of Rachelle Rogers, Delta Fur Company) when you become a member. Check out the Delta Knitting Circle’s handmade items to auction off. Bundle up for viewing the art of ice carving! Grab a pole and try to a catch a fish through that hole in the ice! Explore the local trails on skis or snowshoes. Enjoy some great food and company around the campfire with hot dogs and smores! Check out what dog mushing and ski joring are all about! Con on out and “Celebrate the Sun”!

Agenda

12 – 3:00

– Ice Fishing: Holes & Poles provided – 2017 Fishing License required

– XC Ski trails groomed (Bring your own equipment)

– Hot Dogs and Smores

– Ice Carving (Sam Vose our local ice artist)

– Handmade Treasures – silent auction – Delta Knitting Circle & Nancy King

1:00 – Ski joring and Dog Mushing Demo

2:00 – Snowshoeing (Bring your own equipment)

3:00 – Drawing for Trappers Hat (Donated by Delta Fur Company, Rachelle Rogers)