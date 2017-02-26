Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

I. Adjournment

2017 – 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

A. Call to OrderB. Roll CallC. Pledge of AllegianceD. Correspondence to/from BoardE. Discussion Items1. 1st Reading Policy 5000 Series- Discussion/Public Comment2. 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 Delta Junction Schools Calendars – Discussion/Public Comment3. 2017-2018 Gerstle River Calendar – Discussion/Public Comment4. Budget Discussion/Public Comment5. Key Indicators of Success – Discussion/Public CommentF. Future Meetings1. Business Meeting March 16, 20172. Work Session April 2, 2017G. General Comments from the PublicH. Comments from the Board