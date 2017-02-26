Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Proposed AGENDA
TIME: 5:30 PM
DATE: Thursday, March 2
PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office
Mission Statement:
The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a
responsible and productive member of society.
————————————————-
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Dana Mock, Vice President
Eileen Herman, Treasurer
Barbara Parker, Clerk
Rebecca Wilburn
Flower Cole
Eileen Williams
Joseph Mock, Student Representative
LTC Detrice Mosby, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Correspondence to/from Board
E. Discussion Items
1. 1st Reading Policy 5000 Series- Discussion/Public Comment
2. 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 Delta Junction Schools Calendars – Discussion/Public Comment
3. 2017-2018 Gerstle River Calendar – Discussion/Public Comment
4. Budget Discussion/Public Comment
5. Key Indicators of Success – Discussion/Public Comment
F. Future Meetings
1. Business Meeting March 16, 2017
2. Work Session April 2, 2017
G. General Comments from the Public
H. Comments from the Board
2017 – 2018 Board Goals
1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance
program.
2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.
3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.
4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
