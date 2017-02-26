Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

2017 – 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

A. Call to OrderB. Roll CallC. Pledge of AllegianceD. Establishment of QuorumE. Public Comment on Agenda ItemsF. Adoption of an Agenda1. Adoption of AgendaG. Action Item1. Approve 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 Delta Junction Schools Calendars2. Approve 2017-2018 Gerstle River School CalendarH. Executive Session1. Superintendent EvaluationI. Adjournment