Prediabetes

So, I know you saw the words “weight loss” and cringed. But, the weight loss that seemed to prevent the onset of diabetes was really pretty modest, only a 7 to 10 percent loss can normalize blood sugar levels. For someone weighing 170 pounds, this means a 12- to 17-pound loss. For the exercise portion, 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise at least five days per week should be enough.

Again, you are thinking, “Easier said than done.” And I agree, but there are a few things that seem to help. Something that is really helpful is recording or keeping track — what you eat, the number of calories in your portions, your weight and your physical activity — and make changes based on what you find out from your records. There are lots of computer programs that can help but you can definitely accomplish the necessary record keeping the old fashioned, low-tech way in a little journal. Getting some help from a registered dietitian or a certified diabetes educator or a diabetes prevention program lifestyle coach can help get you going in the right direction. It will be challenging at first, but I’d rather take on this challenge than develop diabetes.