Pinching Pennies ~ Gift Card Problems

Though these cards have become one of the “go to” presents for gift giving, market research shows that about 24 percent of the cards were kept by the buyers for their own use. Regardless of who purchased the gift card, if it is in your possession, it is time to plan for spending it. Use these hints to avoid any problems in redeeming your gift cards.

Redeem your card quickly. In 2015, more than $1 billion of gift cards were not redeemed, according to Consumer Reports. In fact, nearly one-third of cards are never redeemed, according to the nonprofit consumer organization. The worst thing you can do is drop it in the drawer and forget it. Carry the cards with you so you’ll have ready access when you get to the store. In addition, some cards have dormancy fees, an automatic reduction based on the time elapsed since the card’s purchase. The lesson is to spend it quickly, before you forget it exists or fees erode the value of the card.