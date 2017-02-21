FCA Presents Portland Cello Project

Sunday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. – Hering Auditorium

Since the group’s inception in late 2007, the Portland Cello Project—or PCP, as their fans affectionately call them—has wowed audiences all over the country with extravagant performances, everywhere from Prairie Home Companion, to that punk rock club in the part of town your grandma warns you not to go to after dark. The group has built a reputation mixing genres and blurring musical lines and perceptions wherever they perform. While they are in Fairbanks they will be create an original work about Breakup in Alaska—and perform its world premiere.