FCA Presents Portland Cello Project

Sunday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. – Hering Auditorium
Since the group’s inception in late 2007, the Portland Cello Project—or PCP, as their fans affectionately call them—has wowed audiences all over the country with extravagant performances, everywhere from Prairie Home Companion, to that punk rock club in the part of town your grandma warns you not to go to after dark. The group has built a reputation mixing genres and blurring musical lines and perceptions wherever they perform. While they are in Fairbanks they will be create an original work about Breakup in Alaska—and perform its world premiere.
No two shows are alike, with a repertoire now numbering over 800 pieces. The Cello Project’s stage setup ranges from very simple (4-6 cellos), to the all-out epic (which has included 12 cellos playing with full choirs, winds, horns, and numerous percussion players). The Cello Project has three goals for their music: bring the cello to places you wouldn’t normally hear it; play music on the cello you wouldn’t normally hear on the instrument; and build bridges across musical communities with unique onstage collaborations.
•Sunday March 5 public performance
Get tickets now: https://fairbanksconcert.secure.force.com/ticket
