Obituary ~ Anne Bradford Leedy Wenrick

In the early years in Fairbanks, she enjoyed canoeing, hiking, camping and skiing with her family and friends. When her dementia became more severe, she attended Christ Lutheran Church, assisted by friends David and Karen. She was warmly received by the congregation and was able to join in the singing.

Anne was a humble person, but confident in herself before the dementia took hold. She had no need to brag or boast. She was welcoming and open to people of all stripes. They found her easy to talk with and would open up to her. Her sense of humor was shaped by a keen intellect and a deep understanding of human nature, often expressed with a wry smile. She was mostly an “in the moment” person, whether reading a story to her children, paddling a canoe, picking berries, talking to people, singing or playing the piano. She didn’t worry much about the future.