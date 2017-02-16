Division of Sport Fish launches Email Subscription Service



(Anchorage) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Division of Sport Fish announced this week the launch of an email subscription service, which will allow the public to subscribe to receive regional news releases, emergency orders and other fishing information via email.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide fishing information directly to the angling public in a timely manner using this service,” Lisa Evans, the Assistant Director of the Division of Sport Fish said. “This service is very easy to use, it’s fully customizable and it allows the user to manage their subscriptions based on their preferences. In addition, with a large number of the angling public carrying smart phones, people can now be out enjoying our sport fishing resources while getting the most up-to-date news.”