Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting ~ Feb 22

The Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee is a collection of community members from all user groups that come together, discuss Fish and Game issues and recommend changes to current regulations. They also represent their community before the Board of Fisheries and Board of Game at board meetings.

This meeting is open to the public, and public is encouraged to attend. Agenda

Delta Fish & Game Advisory Committee

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 6:30 PM

Delta Junction Fish and Game Conference Room

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC

CORRESPONDENCE

o Any<

NEW BUSINESS

o ADF&G Staff Updates

o Potential Meeting Date Change for March

o Comment on Unit 11, 12, and 13 Special Board of Game Proposals

ADJOURN

Other Dates and Deadlines:

State:

February 17-25, 2017 BOG Interior Meeting; Fairbanks

Comment Deadline February 3, 2017

March 18-21, 2017 BOG Meeting; Unit 11, 12, 13 Moose & Caribou

Comment Deadline March 3, 2017 Next Delta Advisory Committee Meeting is scheduled for March 15 (or 22?), 2017 For more information contact:

Nissa Pilcher, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Boards Support Section

