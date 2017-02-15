Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting ~ Feb 22

The Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 6:30 PM
in the Delta Junction CITY HALL.
The purpose of this meeting is to discuss fish and game issues including commenting on Board of Game Proposals concerning Unit 11, 12, and 13 moose and caribou seasons and bag limits.
Agenda
The Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee is a collection of community members from all user groups that come together, discuss Fish and Game issues and recommend changes to current regulations. They also represent their community before the Board of Fisheries and Board of Game at board meetings.
This meeting is open to the public, and public is encouraged to attend.
Delta Fish & Game Advisory Committee
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 6:30 PM
Delta Junction Fish and Game Conference Room
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC
CORRESPONDENCE
o Any<
OLD BUSINESS
o AnyNEW BUSINESS
o ADF&G Staff Updates
o Potential Meeting Date Change for March
o Comment on Unit 11, 12, and 13 Special Board of Game Proposals
o Other
ADJOURN
________________________________________
Other Dates and Deadlines:
State:
February 17-25, 2017 BOG Interior Meeting; Fairbanks
Comment Deadline February 3, 2017
March 18-21, 2017 BOG Meeting; Unit 11, 12, 13 Moose & Caribou
Comment Deadline March 3, 2017
Next Delta Advisory Committee Meeting is scheduled for March 15 (or 22?), 2017
For more information contact:
Nissa Pilcher, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Boards Support Section
(907) 459-7263
