Winter Weather Impacting Travel

Weather across Southern Alaska is impacting travel. Heavy snowfall over the weekend has turned to a mix of snow and rain as temperatures increase. The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) has all available equipment and personnel out clearing roads and will continue until all state routes are brought to an acceptably clear and drivable condition.

A National Weather Service winter storm warning remains in effect for Glennallen and surrounding areas due to heavy snow and warm temperatures. Warmer weather and rain are expected to expand northward to Anchorage and Matanuska-Susitna Valley on Tuesday morning causing difficult travel conditions for drivers.

For current road and weather conditions affecting travel, please visit 511.Alaska.Gov or dial 511. Drivers may encounter equipment at work, including snowplows, graders and sanders. Stay at least 200 feet behind any equipment and be alert to frequent stops.

Impacted areas include:•Klondike Highway: The highway has been closed since 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, due to heavy snow and high avalanche risk. The road will remain closed until it is safe to reopen. The department is coordinating closely with the Canadian maintenance forces in Fraser, British Columbia, due to difficult conditions on the Canadian side of the border.•Seward Highway: Travel is difficult due to heavy snow and rain. Temperatures are in the mid-30s.•Kodiak: Travel is hazardous, or not advised, due to ice build-up on roads. The current temperature is 37 degrees. The Kodiak Airport was closed part of Sunday due to water over ice and reopened at 10 this morning.•Cordova: The area received over 30 inches of snow, followed by heavy rain. The Cordova Airport closed Saturday due to the snow but reopened Sunday.