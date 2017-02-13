Oroville Evacuation

The public is being assured that downstream water levels are being kept well below flood stage.

On another note, I want to make a comment on an item I’m sure everyone carries in their camping gear, survival kit or go-bag. It’s the space blanket. They’re available everywhere and fairly inexpensive as well. They take up little space in your bag, but give the impression of being life-saving if needed. I received a “Tact Bivy” for Christmas this year. This is in essence, a sleeping bag made from the same material as a space blanket. Keep in mind there are various grades of space blanket, but most are a metalized mylar-foil product that claim to keep astronauts comfy in outer space. The Tact Bivy comes packaged in a nice draw-string nylon bag to keep it folded, rolled and ready for use. Since a few other members of my family also received them for Christmas presents, we decided to give them a try. I pulled mine out of the draw-string bag and unrolled it on the floor. I reached my hands inside to expand it out, the same as you would with a paper sack to open it for use. In doing so, I managed to split a seam about 6 inches along the side. I did manage to slither inside, fully clothed on the carpet of my living room with no further damage to the Tact Bivy.