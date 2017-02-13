Delta Farm Forum ~ February 25

The forum brings growers, producers and the community together to hear about agricultural research, recommendations and farm agency news. State Conservationist Bob Jones, with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will welcome participants at 9 a.m. and presentations will run until 4:30 p.m. in the Delta High School small gymnasium.

Dr. Lisa Lunn, the large animal veterinarian for the Cooperative Extension Service, will provide sessions on handling difficult livestock births and feeding newborn livestock in a cold climate. Mike Stephens of the Natural Resources Conservation Service will talk on an upcoming workshop regarding managing acreage with soil and water conservation in mind. Cliff Parks of AgriLogic Consulting will discuss crop insurance, Extension horticulture agent Julie Riley will talk about cultivating cilantro, and Joe Nistler, who homesteaded in the Clearwater area, will reminisce about Delta’s early days. There will also be reports by the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District and local FFA and 4-H youth.