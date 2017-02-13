Delta Farm Forum ~ February 25

A variety of speakers will address agricultural topics at the annual Delta Farm Forum, which will take place Feb. 25 in Delta Junction.
The forum brings growers, producers and the community together to hear about agricultural research, recommendations and farm agency news. State Conservationist Bob Jones, with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will welcome participants at 9 a.m. and presentations will run until 4:30 p.m. in the Delta High School small gymnasium.
Dr. Lisa Lunn, the large animal veterinarian for the Cooperative Extension Service, will provide sessions on handling difficult livestock births and feeding newborn livestock in a cold climate. Mike Stephens of the Natural Resources Conservation Service will talk on an upcoming workshop regarding managing acreage with soil and water conservation in mind. Cliff Parks of AgriLogic Consulting will discuss crop insurance, Extension horticulture agent Julie Riley will talk about cultivating cilantro, and Joe Nistler, who homesteaded in the Clearwater area, will reminisce about Delta’s early days. There will also be reports by the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District and local FFA and 4-H youth.
A noon potluck lunch is planned. A main dish, scalloped potatoes and dinner rolls will be provided through donations. Guests are asked to follow this schedule when choosing a dish: A-F, salads; G-L, vegetable or fruit; M-R, desserts; S-Z, pasta or rice.
The forum is co-sponsored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service and the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District. For more information, go to www.uaf.edu/ces or contact Delta Extension at 907-895- 4215 or the conservation district in Delta at 907-895-6279 or cmroden@alaska.edu
Welcome Address Bob Jones, State Conservationist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
Conservation Workshop Mike Stephens, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service
Crop Insurance for Alaskans Cliff Parks, President, AgriLogic Consulting
BREAK
Difficult Livestock Births Made Easy Dr. Lisa Lunn, Veterinarian, UAF Cooperative Extension Service
Homesteading the Clearwater: Historical Presentation Joe Nistler
Potluck Luncheon – Guests are asked to follow this schedule when choosing a dish: A-F = Salads G-L = Vegetable or Fruit M-R = Desserts S-Z = Pasta or Rice Main meat dishes, scalloped potatoes and dinner rolls will be provided through donations.
Annual Report, Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District- Scott Schultz, Vice Chair, Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District
Cooperator of the Year TBA
Feeding Newborn Livestock in a Cold Climate- Dr. Lisa Lunn, Veterinarian, UAF Cooperative Extension Service
BREAK
Cultivating Cilantro Julie Riley, Horticulture Agent, UAF Cooperative Extension Service, Tanana District
Division of Ag Update Jodie Anderson, Coordinator, Alaska Farm to School Program
Leave a Reply