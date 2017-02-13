New Classified Ads

New items will be listed daily. To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu
- Legislative News
Teleconference Schedule
House & Senate Bills
Bills & Resolutions Passed
Open House Constituent Meeting – 2/15
- Harley Needs a Home – Please Adopt Me
- Help Percy Find His Owners
- Deltana Fair – Submit your logo drawings by 2/17
- Great North Auction Consignment’s Auction 2/17
xxxx
Treat your Valentine to something for all of their senses from ACACIA FLORAL
– Flowers for their beautiful colors & aroma
– Gourmet Chocolates for their sweet tooth
– Big soft teddy bears to hug
– Balloons to make them feel young
– Essential Message oils to help them relax & feel good
– A romantic Valentine card to let them know how you feel
– A gift certificate for Tanning to help them remember spring is just around the corner
– And you can have it all Delivered just by calling 895-4137
– We will be closed Feb 15 & 16
xxxx
Leave a Reply