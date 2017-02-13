New Classified Ads

header1

New items will be listed daily. To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu

  • Legislative News
    Teleconference Schedule
    House & Senate Bills
    Bills & Resolutions Passed
    Open House Constituent Meeting – 2/15
  • Harley Needs a HomePlease Adopt Me
  • Help Percy Find His Owners
  • Deltana FairSubmit your logo drawings by 2/17
  • Great North Auction Consignment’s Auction 2/17
    xxxx

    Treat your Valentine to something for all of their senses from ACACIA FLORAL
    Flowers for their beautiful colors & aroma
    Gourmet Chocolates for their sweet tooth
    – Big soft teddy bears to hug
    Balloons to make them feel young
    Essential Message oils to help them relax &  feel good
    A romantic Valentine card to let them know how you feel
    – A gift certificate for Tanning to help them remember spring is just around the corner
    And you can have it all Delivered just by calling 895-4137
    – We will be closed Feb 15 & 16
    xxxx

