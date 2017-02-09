More Happenings and Events

Click on flyers for enlargements
Vendors for Saturday:
Rhonda Swearingen (LuLaRoe)
Julie Brennan (H20 @ Home)
Patricia Griswold (Grandmas Gardens)
Gloriann Humphrey (Young Living Essential Oils)
Christy Rogers (Wooly Works)
Julie Ohart (Thirty One)
Pook Woraluk Thepaksorn (Misc gifts)
Linda Samuel (Jewels of Sheba)
Milena Portella (Jewelry)
Fam Mercado Rosado (Baked Goods)
Julie Brennan (H20 @ Home)
Patricia Griswold (Grandmas Gardens)
Gloriann Humphrey (Young Living Essential Oils)
Christy Rogers (Wooly Works)
Julie Ohart (Thirty One)
Pook Woraluk Thepaksorn (Misc gifts)
Linda Samuel (Jewels of Sheba)
Milena Portella (Jewelry)
Fam Mercado Rosado (Baked Goods)
We have room if you would like to reserve a space
xxxxx
Leave a Reply