DOT&PF Announces Re-Start of University Avenue Rehabilitation & Widening Project in Fairbanks

DOT&PF will use federal money to prioritize this project in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), the state’s fiscally constrained three-year list of planned highway projects.

Work on the project will resume with the federal government covering over 90 percent of project costs. “In these tough fiscal times, it’s imperative we leverage federal funds on construction projects that will improve the safety and well-being of Alaskans,” Commissioner Marc Luiken said.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 244 airports, 11 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”