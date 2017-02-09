Another Strength Training Class Offered (StrongWomen Program)

A four-week session of free strength-training classes was offered in Delta Junction in January and has been expanded through the next 2 months.
The Delta Junction district office of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will host an additional one-hour classes at its office beginning February 14th and will run every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. The class will be free for now and class size will be limited. There are forms to fill out and depending on one’s health issues, individuals may need a doctor’s note to participate.
The classes are based on the StrongWomen program developed by Miriam Nelson at Tufts University. The program is designed for midlife to older Alaskans. Through scientific research, Nelson demonstrated that strength training can increase strength and muscle mass and improve balance. Strength training can reduce the risk for chronic diseases and has also been shown to reduce depression and contribute to a sense of well-being.
To register or for more information, stop by the extension office located in the Jarvis Office Center or contact Christy Roden at cmroden@alaska.edu or 907-895-4215.
