Pick.Click.Give. announces 2017 “Double Your Dividend”

Nonprofits will gather across the state on Friday, February 10 from 4-6pm in support of local philanthropy and the Pick.Click.Give. Program. As Alaskans hunker down to weather our economic storm, nonprofits are as reliant as ever on local support. Make sure keep your eyes open for the Pick.Click.Give. rally in the following locations, and don’t forget to support your local nonprofits:

Chilkat Valley, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Sitka, Petersburg, Seward, Anchorage