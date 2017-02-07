Pick.Click.Give. announces 2017 “Double Your Dividend”

Statewide: Five lucky Alaskans who give through Pick.Click.Give. in 2017 will receive an additional dividend PLUS an additional dividend for a Pick.Click.Give. nonprofit of their choice.
Previous winners have used the Pick.Click.Give. program to support a variety of organizations ranging from food banks, youth camps, special need support groups, pet rescue shelters, community foundations and more. Any Alaskans who choose file for their PFD January 1-March 31, 2017 and make a non-anonymous pledge through Pick.Click.Give. will be eligible to win.
Click here for the Double Your Dividend Rules
Nonprofits will gather across the state on Friday, February 10 from 4-6pm in support of local philanthropy and the Pick.Click.Give. Program. As Alaskans hunker down to weather our economic storm, nonprofits are as reliant as ever on local support. Make sure keep your eyes open for the Pick.Click.Give. rally in the following locations, and don’t forget to support your local nonprofits:
Chilkat Valley, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Sitka, Petersburg, Seward, Anchorage
mailto:sfouquet@alaskacf.org
(907)249-6616
