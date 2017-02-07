FREE Tax help and FREE Tax e-filing available for Soldiers, DA Civilians, Retirees, & Contractors

It’s Tax Time again and this year, Fort Greely has FREE Tax Assistance and FREE Federal Tax return e-filing available for Soldiers, DA/ DOD Civilians, Retirees, & Contractors.
Who: Soldiers, DA Civilians, Retirees, & Contractors
What: FREE Tax help and FREE Tax e-filing
Where: Fort Greely Legal Support Office, Building 501
When: Appointments and walk in service begins Jan 25, 2017
Just print the attached Tax Appointment Checklist, gather your documentation and schedule an appointment. Walk in appointments are available on Tuesday and Thursdays.
To make an appointment, please contact Leslie Gilmore, Paralegal Specialist at (907)873-5034.
Tax Appointment Checklist
o Personal information –
Last year’s income tax, if available
Name, address, Social Security cards and Date of Birth for yourself, spouse and dependents
Photo I.D.’s for yourself and your spouse
Dependent Provider, Name, Address, Tax ID and S.S.N.
Banking information if Direct Deposit Required
o Income/Deductions Data –
Wages and/or Unemployment, W-2’s
Interest and/or Dividend Income, 1099’s
Education Deductions/Credits
State/Local income tax refunded
Social Assistance Income
Pension/Annuity/Stock or Bond Sales
Gambling/Lottery Winnings and Losses/Prizes/Bonus
Alimony Income
Rental Income
Self Employment/Tips
Foreign Income
Charitable Deductions
Any other Income/Deduction paperwork
o Expense Data Required –
Dependent Care Costs
Education/Tuition Costs/Materials Purchased
Medical/Dental
Mortgage/Home Equity Loan Interest/Mortgage Insurance
Employment Related Expenses
Gambling/Lottery Expenses
Tax Return Preparation Expenses
Investment Expenses
Real Estate Taxes
Estimated Tax Payments to Federal and State Government and Dates Paid
Home Property Taxes
Charitable Contributions Cash/Non-Cash
Purchase qualifying for Residential Energy Credit
IRA Contributions/Retirement Contributions
Home Purchase/Moving Expenses
