FREE Tax help and FREE Tax e-filing available for Soldiers, DA Civilians, Retirees, & Contractors

To make an appointment, please contact Leslie Gilmore, Paralegal Specialist at (907)873-5034.



 Wages and/or Unemployment, W-2’s

 Interest and/or Dividend Income, 1099’s

 Education Deductions/Credits

 State/Local income tax refunded

 Social Assistance Income

 Pension/Annuity/Stock or Bond Sales

 Gambling/Lottery Winnings and Losses/Prizes/Bonus

 Alimony Income

 Rental Income

 Self Employment/Tips

 Foreign Income

 Charitable Deductions

 Any other Income/Deduction paperwork o Expense Data Required –

 Dependent Care Costs

 Education/Tuition Costs/Materials Purchased

 Medical/Dental

 Mortgage/Home Equity Loan Interest/Mortgage Insurance

 Employment Related Expenses

 Gambling/Lottery Expenses

 Tax Return Preparation Expenses

 Investment Expenses

 Real Estate Taxes

 Estimated Tax Payments to Federal and State Government and Dates Paid

 Home Property Taxes

 Charitable Contributions Cash/Non-Cash

 Purchase qualifying for Residential Energy Credit

 IRA Contributions/Retirement Contributions

Tax Appointment Checklisto Personal information – Last year’s income tax, if available Name, address, Social Security cards and Date of Birth for yourself, spouse and dependents Photo I.D.’s for yourself and your spouse Dependent Provider, Name, Address, Tax ID and S.S.N. Banking information if Direct Deposit Required