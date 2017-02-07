header1

FREE Tax help and FREE Tax e-filing available for Soldiers, DA Civilians, Retirees, & Contractors

It’s Tax Time again and this year, Fort Greely has FREE Tax Assistance and FREE Federal Tax return e-filing available for Soldiers, DA/ DOD Civilians, Retirees, & Contractors.

Who:  Soldiers, DA Civilians, Retirees, & Contractors
What: FREE Tax help and FREE Tax e-filing
Where: Fort Greely Legal Support Office, Building 501
When: Appointments and walk in service begins Jan 25, 2017

Just print the attached Tax Appointment Checklist, gather your documentation and schedule an appointment. Walk in appointments are available on Tuesday and Thursdays.

To make an appointment, please contact Leslie Gilmore, Paralegal Specialist at (907)873-5034.

Tax Appointment Checklist
o Personal information –
 Last year’s income tax, if available
 Name, address, Social Security cards and Date of Birth for yourself, spouse and dependents
 Photo I.D.’s for yourself and your spouse
 Dependent Provider, Name, Address, Tax ID and S.S.N.
 Banking information if Direct Deposit Required

o Income/Deductions Data –
 Wages and/or Unemployment, W-2’s
 Interest and/or Dividend Income, 1099’s
 Education Deductions/Credits
 State/Local income tax refunded
 Social Assistance Income
 Pension/Annuity/Stock or Bond Sales
 Gambling/Lottery Winnings and Losses/Prizes/Bonus
 Alimony Income
 Rental Income
 Self Employment/Tips
 Foreign Income
 Charitable Deductions
 Any other Income/Deduction paperwork

o Expense Data Required –
 Dependent Care Costs
 Education/Tuition Costs/Materials Purchased
 Medical/Dental
 Mortgage/Home Equity Loan Interest/Mortgage Insurance
 Employment Related Expenses
 Gambling/Lottery Expenses
 Tax Return Preparation Expenses
 Investment Expenses
 Real Estate Taxes
 Estimated Tax Payments to Federal and State Government and Dates Paid
 Home Property Taxes
 Charitable Contributions Cash/Non-Cash
 Purchase qualifying for Residential Energy Credit
 IRA Contributions/Retirement Contributions
 Home Purchase/Moving Expenses

