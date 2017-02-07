Busy Agriculture World

A new grant has been funded to test vegetable varieties for Interior Alaska. If you live in Northern or Interior Alaska, from Copper Center up to Barrow, and you are a good gardener who likes to take notes, we have a deal for you. We will send you seed of some new and old varieties of a couple kinds of vegetables. There will also be a data sheet to fill out and instructions for planting your seed. The last question will be, would you plant this variety again?

We want to be able to recommend the best varieties to grow in Alaska, but we are having to deal with a changing climate and a huge geographical range. With this study, we hope to separate out the influence of your latitude from the climate. It may be that in a few years Fairbanks will soon be as warm as Copper Center is now, but the number of hours of sunlight we have will always be longer. The best varieties in Copper Center may not be able to handle our longer days. There is some evidence that some squashes that do well in Fairbanks will not produce female flowers in Manley Hot Springs. The days are longer there, but is that the cause?