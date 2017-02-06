Study finds that 60% of Alaska’s College-Bound Students are not College Ready

Today ANSEP, in conjunction with the University of Alaska and the State Dept. of Education and Early Development, released a statement and corresponding study, which found that more than 60% of Alaska’s college-bound students are not actually college ready. Students and their families believe that they are graduating prepared, but they arrive at college and that is not the case. Many students are even paying for remedial courses — the content of which they should have learned in high school.

