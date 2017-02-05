Pinching Pennies ~ Mold in Food

It’s winter and for many of us, mold is in our world. I thought it might be helpful to take a look at how to handle mold and what its effect is on our health and indoor air quality. This week we’ll be looking at mold in our food and next week we’ll talk about mold in our homes.

There is no doubt that mold contributes to food waste and can lead to decreased food safety. Americans throw away millions of pounds of food each year. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says that we waste as much as 40 percent of our food. I’m sure you are like me and have dug in the refrigerator for a meal and found that soft and moldy nugget that says you waited too long to use it. When you find that mold has entered that foodstuff, do you wonder if you can eat the part that isn’t blue, or do you just throw it away?