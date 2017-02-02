School News

Delta/Greely School Board Goal Setting and Self-Evaluation 2/3 & 2/4
What’s For Lunch in February
Employment – Preschool Special Education
Friday – Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots , Side Salad, Apple, Milk
Friday – Fish Friday!! Alaskan Fish sandwich on WW Bun, Steamed Carrots, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit Cocktail, Fruit Snacks, Milk
Friday – Fish Friday!!! Alaskan Fish Sandwich w/Cheese on WW Bun, Steamed Broccoli, Salad Bar, Orange Slices, Milk
2-4 – TBA, Seward Tournament, V
2-4 – TBA, North Pole Tournament, JV
2-4 – TBA, Greatland Conference 3A Hockey Playoffs, TBA, Location: Big Dipper
Click on the schedule for an enlargement
Live Streaming – click on each game
Game 1 – #4 Hutchison vs #5 Delta – 2/2 8:00pm
Game 2 – #2 Houston vs #3 Glennallen – 2/3 5:15pm
Game 3 – #1 Monroe Catholic vs Winner of Game 1 – 2/3 7:30pm
Game 4 – (3rd Place) Loser Game 2 vs Loser Game 3 – 2/4 5:30pm
Game 5 – (Championship) Winner Game 2 vs Winner Game 3 – 2/4 7:45pm
Awards Ceremony to follow last game
xxx
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
xxxx
Leave a Reply