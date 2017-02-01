Pinching Pennies ~ Electronic Financial Records

Our usual first line of defense is putting these records on our home computers. However, these are susceptible to hardware crashes, virus attacks, and natural or man-made disasters. It’s clear we need a second source for our backups.

Web-based storage services are available to both multimillion-dollar companies and individuals. These sites can help you store, back up, organize, access and share financial records. Some of the easiest to use and inexpensive are Backblaze, Carbonite and Xdrive, which can keep records for as little as $5 per month. Some even offer a small amount of data for free. Ask your bank if it has a service. Wells Fargo has a service that can store your records for a small monthly fee. These services offer the equivalent of an online safety deposit box. Concerns for many of us include security and getting your information. Any time you put your information into any kind of system, you are risking information getting lost or hacked. Connectivity can be challenge, so allow plenty of time if you need records.