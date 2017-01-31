Delta/Greely School Board Goal Setting and Self-Evaluation

A. Board Goal Setting and Assessment

B. Future Meetings

1. Business Meeting February 16, 2017

2. Work Session March 2, 2017

Board Goals for 2016 IV 2017

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will establish key Indicators of District success.

3. The board will oversee the on-going Implementation of the strategic plan.

4. The board will assess the budget to identify areas for further efficiencies and revenue opportunities.

BOARD MEMBERS:Richard Mauer, PresidentDana Mock, Vice PresidentEileen Herman, TreasurerBarbara Parker, ClerkRebecca WilburnFlower ColeEileen WilliamsJoseph Mock, Student RepresentativeLTC Detrice Mosby, Military Representative