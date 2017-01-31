New Classified Ads

New items will be listed daily. To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu
- Legislative News
Public Testimony HB23 – 2/1
New Bills Introduced 1/30
Teleconfernce Schedule 1/30 – 2/4
- Debbie Joslin Realty – new listing
2 Bedroom/1 Bath
xxxxxMeet Harley, a gentle and kind-soul that is 14 years old. Recently his human passed away and he is currently without a fur-ever home. He is looking for a home in which he can happily live out his remaining golden years. He is an inside dog, well mannered, house broken, and responds well to his name and basic commands. He will be best suited in a home in which he is an only dog and someone that is home most of the time. When he is outside it is best if he is in a run or on a lead as he likes to go exploring. If you would like to meet Harley please contact Ellie at 895-4440. PLEASE ADOPT ME
Leave a Reply