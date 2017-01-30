Alaska House is closing Its Doors



We had boundless dreams when opening Alaska House. We have truly enjoyed serving the people of Delta, Ft. Greely and passers-by.

However, with our 90 year old plus dads, kids and grandkids all living outside Alaska we feel the need to be flexible in our travel opportunities.

After many sleepless nights and long discussions we have decided to put Alaska House up for sale. As much as we enjoy the restaurant we realize that family is number one.

Thank you for your business this past year.

John and Linda Sloan