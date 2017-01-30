Alaska House is closing Its Doors

We had boundless dreams when opening Alaska House. We have truly enjoyed serving the people of Delta, Ft. Greely and passers-by.
However, with our 90 year old plus dads, kids and grandkids all living outside Alaska we feel the need to be flexible in our travel opportunities.
After many sleepless nights and long discussions we have decided to put Alaska House up for sale. As much as we enjoy the restaurant we realize that family is number one.
Thank you for your business this past year.
John and Linda Sloan
Comments
Deb Snyder says
Sorry to hear, but understand! We must thank you, John and Linda, for your effort and time spent. The restaurant business is not an easy one…a lot of hard work. All the best with the family responsibilities. Bless you!
Tracy & Willy says
Willy and I are very sorry to hear this. We both enjoyed and loved a morning out with you guys as you definitely had an awesome breakfast and a super atmosphere. We understand your family needs and support your decision 100%. Thanks for all you have done.
Dawn & Don says
We certainly understand but will miss your wonderful family restaurant. We wish you the best of everything and look forward to seeing you around town still. Thank you, Hugs!