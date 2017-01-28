What’s for Lunch in February January 28, 2017 by Pam Dunklebarger Leave a Comment Click on the name of the school to print out a copy of the menu Delta Elementary School Delta Middle School Delta High School Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.
Leave a Reply