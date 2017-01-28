DJTA’s Walk of Lights

Meet at Sullivan Roadhouse to the Alaska State Parks Office

Location and Time Changes! Bundle up and dress yourself in lights. Start at the Sullivan Roadhouse and walk the ice candle lighted pathway to the Alaska State Parks office, enjoy great company and a fun time. Move on to the Chamber’ Firework display Delta City Park. Come join in on the Festival of Lights Fun! (Cold cut off -40, make up day, Sunday 2/5) Social pets on leash are welcome!