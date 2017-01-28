Partnering with Delta Chamber’s “Festival of Lights” 2017
Meet at Sullivan Roadhouse to the Alaska State Parks Office
Location and Time Changes! Bundle up and dress yourself in lights. Start at the Sullivan Roadhouse and walk the ice candle lighted pathway to the Alaska State Parks office, enjoy great company and a fun time. Move on to the Chamber’ Firework display Delta City Park. Come join in on the Festival of Lights Fun! (Cold cut off -40, make up day, Sunday 2/5) Social pets on leash are welcome!
HELP BY MAKING SOME ICE CANDLES…COME OUT AND ENJOY DJTA’S WALK OF LIGHTS!!
The cold is here, make some ice candles, deliver to the Sullivan Roadhouse Noon, Feb 4th. Directions for ice is on Facebook ! See you for some wintertime fun! Cone out and enjoy!
