Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Proposed AGENDA
TIME: Immediately Following Special Meeting
PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office
Mission Statement:
The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a
responsible and productive member of society.
————————————————-
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Dana Mock, Vice President
Eileen Herman, Treasurer
Barbara Parker, Clerk
Rebecca Wilburn
Flower Cole
Eileen Williams
Joseph Mock, Student Representative
LTC Detrice Mosby, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Correspondence to/from Board
E. Discussion Items
1. Busing Information – Discussion/Public Comment
2. Develop Plan to Work on Attendance – Discussion/Public Comment
3. 2017-2018 District Calendars – Discussion/Public Comment
F. Future Meetings
1. Business Meeting February 16, 2017
2. Work Session March 2, 2017
G. General Comments from the Public
H. Comments from the Board
I. Adjournment
Board Goals for 2016 ~ 2017
1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance
program.
2. The board will establish key indicators of District success.
3. The board will oversee the on-going implementation of the strategic plan.
4. The board will assess the budget to identify areas for further efficiencies and revenue opportunities.
