Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Board Goals for 2016 ~ 2017

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will establish key indicators of District success.

3. The board will oversee the on-going implementation of the strategic plan.

4. The board will assess the budget to identify areas for further efficiencies and revenue opportunities.

A. Call to OrderB. Roll CallC. Pledge of AllegianceD. Correspondence to/from BoardE. Discussion Items1. Busing Information – Discussion/Public Comment2. Develop Plan to Work on Attendance – Discussion/Public Comment3. 2017-2018 District Calendars – Discussion/Public CommentF. Future Meetings1. Business Meeting February 16, 20172. Work Session March 2, 2017G. General Comments from the PublicH. Comments from the BoardI. Adjournment