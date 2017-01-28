Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School
Time: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Dana Mock, Vice President
Eileen Herman, Treasurer
Barbara Parker, Clerk
Rebecca Wilburn
Flower Cole
Eileen Williams
Joseph Mock, Student Representative
LTC Detrice Mosby, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Public Comment on Agenda Items
F. Adoption of an Agenda
1. Adoption of Agenda
G. Action Item
1. Approve Amended 2016-2017 School Calendar
H. Adjournment
Board Goals for 2016 ~ 2017
1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance
program.
2. The board will establish key indicators of District success.
3. The board will oversee the on-going implementation of the strategic plan.
4. The board will assess the budget to identify areas for further efficiencies and revenue opportunities.
