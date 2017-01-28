Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Board Goals for 2016 ~ 2017

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will establish key indicators of District success.

3. The board will oversee the on-going implementation of the strategic plan.

4. The board will assess the budget to identify areas for further efficiencies and revenue opportunities.

A. Call to OrderB. Roll CallC. Pledge of AllegianceD. Establishment of QuorumE. Public Comment on Agenda ItemsF. Adoption of an Agenda1. Adoption of AgendaG. Action Item1. Approve Amended 2016-2017 School CalendarH. Adjournment